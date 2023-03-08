Clergymen offer to counsel LGBTQ members to change sexual orientation

Members of Homa Bay County Bishops and Pastors Forum during a meeitng at Voice of Salvation Church in Homa Bay town on March 8, 2023. PHOTO | GEORGE ODIWUOR

A group of clergymen in Homa Bay has offered to counsel people in same sex relationships to change their sexual orientation. The clergymen said they are ready to advise people who have declared themselves as gays or lesbians to rethink their positions.

Part of their target group include school-going children. The move comes as the LGBTQ debate continues in the country following a recent Supreme Court ruling that allowed the LGBTQ community to register their associations.

Although same-sex unions remain illegal in Kenya, the court ruled that everyone has a right of association. The ruling came after a decade-long legal battle.

The clergymen in Homa Bay said they are worried that the ruling will lead to mushrooming of gay and lesbians groups in the country. They are now set to roll out campaigns in different learning institutions where they will engage youths in traditional African practices among other values.

Under the umbrella body Homa Bay County Interfaith Council and Homa Bay Bishops and Pastors Forum, the clergymen said they have acquired learning materials that will aid the exercise.

Council chairman Abrahams Odongo said failure to eradicate LBGTQ will erode good morals in the society, adding that the church may collapse if such associations are registered.

“It is not too late to deal with the crisis. But we are getting to a critical moment and need to act now because we are the custodians of faith and morality,” Bishop Odongo said.

The group also said it will petition the Executive and Parliament to do everything within their powers to ensure formation of LBGTQ association does not take place.

“The Supreme Court ruling means anyone can form an association including criminal or sex workers which is against the law,” the clergymen said.

Bishop Odongo also said they are ready to engage with people who have declared that they are gays or lesbians.

Bishop William Abuka of the Faith Community Fellowship Church described the ruling by the Supreme Court as sinful and immortal.

“It (the ruling) will open doors to homosexuality and gay marriage. We will not sanction sinful practices,” Dr Abuka said.

He called on national leaders to speak against same sex marriage saying LGBTQ is not a priority to Kenyans.

The clergymen also called on religious bodies like Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK), Supreme Council of Kenyan Muslims (Supkem), their counterparts from the Hindu Community Council of Kenya to petition the Attorney General to immediately invoke the advisory jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.

Should the interventions fail, the clergymen said they may collect signatures from their church members to have a referendum to overturn the ruling.

“We can have a law that bars registration of LBGTQ. This is not acceptable and we are ready to marshal for collection of signatures for the same,” said Bishop Jeffas Okelo.

