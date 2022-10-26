Close all Nairobi pubs near schools – MCA Nasra Nanda





A motion has been tabled before the Nairobi County Assembly chamber by the elected MCA Nasra Nanda, seeking to relocate or shut down liquor outlets close to learning institutions.

The MCA said that she is deeply concerned by the exposure of young learners to an uncontrolled environment, which she said could lead to early alcohol and other substance dependence.

She, therefore, seeks to have the relocation of such outlets pushed to 300 meters from any nursery, primary, secondary or other learning institutions for persons under the age of 18 years.

“Now therefore, this Assembly agrees that the County Executive issues a one month closure and subsequent relocation notice to all liquor outlets and pubs operating within three hundred meters radius from any nursery, primary, secondary or other learning institutions for persons under the age of 18 years in the county,” part of her motion reads.

She also wants all the supermarkets and other outlet stores to ensure restricted access to the liquor section from persons under the age of 18, and revocation of Liquor Licenses for non-compliance business outfits at the given one month’s notice.

This comes as the county government intervened in 43 clubs that were earmarked for closure over noise pollution within the residential area.

Governor Johnson Sakaja’s administration allowed the club owners to adhere to the regulations that have been set, failure to which the entertainment joints will be closed.

A second motion tabled by the MCA is to curb the cases of houses collapsing within the county due to a lack of compliance with the guidelines given.

Ms Nasra now wants the county executive in conjunction with the National Construction Authority to conduct a Building Safety and Structural Audit of all the residential buildings with four storeys and above in the county with an aim of highlighting the risks and recommending ways to address the identified issues.

The MCA said that the 2018 report from the National Construction Authority stated that the cases of houses collapsing within the county have been rising, with 85 cases being reported in the previous 5 years with an estimated number of 200 lives being lost and over 1,000 injuries as a result.

