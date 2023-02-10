Coach Aussems’ five most controversial moments in the Kenyan Premier League





AFC Leopards Belgian coach who is currently in the eye of storm for his recent conduct is no stranger to controversy. Aussems has been Leopards coach since 2021 having taken over from the club’s former captain Anthony Kimani who had been holding brief following the resignation of Tomas Trucha.

He has in the past managed Tanzania’s Simba, Sudan’s Al Hilal, and South Africa’s Black Leopards with relative success but has struggled to get things going for Leopards, with the team struggling to compete against the likes of Gor Mahia and Tusker in the Kenyan Premier League.

Aussems’ latest controversies include verbal insults directed at one journalist, match officials and fellows coaches. Here some of his controversies;

Calling Sofapaka assistant coach stupid – Last year, during a post-match interview after Leopards and Sofapaka played out to a 1-1 draw in an FKF Premier League match at the Nyayo National Stadium, Aussems fumed at Sofapaka assistant coach David Ouma who allegedly said something that seemed to have angered Leopard’s assistant coach Tom Juma.

“When you are born? Stupid! You will remain stupid! There are some stupid guys who should learn from others and try to understand football,” Aussems said in reference to Ouma.

Stewards stepped in to restrain the coaches as both benches got involved in the fracas, while some players on the bench also weighed in. Nerves were eventually calmed with the help of police officers. The police were forced to wade off angry Leopards fans who had started coming off the stands baying for Ouma’s blood.

Calling a journalist ‘stupid’ – As recently as last Sunday, Aussems was at it again as he verbally abused a journalist by referring to him as stupid in his post-match comments after his side’s league match against Nzoia Sugar in Bungoma.

Aussems was responding to a question posed by the journalist who had asked why he (Aussems) did not leave the field of play after he was red-carded.

In response, the Belgian national blurted out, “You are stupid my friend!”

Apparently, it was Leopards goalkeeping coach Lawrence Webo who had been sent off.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Chief Executive Barry Otieno later said the incident would be forwarded to the Disciplinary Committee.

“We will also give him an opportunity to explain his side of the story,” Otieno said.

Calling referees as clowns – Still at after that match against Nzoia Sugar, Aussems, while expressing discontent with the officiating, tweeted that the match had been refereed by four clowns.

“A top FKF match refereed by 4 clowns. Fortunately, the 2 teams remained calm… Another clean sheet and 6 games unbeaten in a row. Back to work on Thursday but, first, 8 hours to drive back to Nairobi!” the 58-year-old said.

Responding to journalists in French – On Thursday after his team thrashed FC Talanta 6-0 in a league match at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani, the coach responded to questions from journalist in French.

No sooner had the game ended Aussems walked to the post-match interview and said since Kenyan journalists doesn’t understand his English, he would answer their questions in French, which he did to the bewilderment of the journalists who were covering the match.