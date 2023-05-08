Coast delegates backs KNCCI president Richard Ngatia’s presidential bid





The Coast region has endorsed the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) president Richard Ngatia in his re-election bid.

Ngatia thanked the Coastal delegates for endorsing his bid, and vowed to work towards ensuring their interests are met.

“Your pledge to vote for me and Shariff is a demonstration of your commitment to make a difference. I want to assure you that we will continue fighting tirelessly for our shared prosperity,” said Mr. Ngatia.

Ngatia who is battling the KNCCI Vice President Dr Eric Rutto in the presidential race got a major boost in the race after getting backing from the coastal areas of Mombasa, Tana River, Taita-Taveta, Kwale, and Kilifi.

“Jumuiya ya Pwani wishes to announce and make a declaration that as the coastal region they are locked behind Ngatia’s re-election bid as the KNCCI president,” declared officials from the coastal region.

Ngatia is seeking re-election under Team Volcano with Abdulwalli Sharrif of Tunasco who has interests in agriculture, oil, and construction as his running mate while Dr Rutto has Mombasa-based businessman Mustapha Ramadhan as his deputy.

Following Ngatia’s endorsement in the coastal region his support base has surpassed the 35 mark from 47 counties after being endorsed by the Lake Region, Mount Kenya, Lower Eastern, and the areas around the Nairobi Metropolitan.

During the last KNCCI elections in 2019, Ngatia made history as the first national chamber boss to assume office unopposed.

Ngatia’s stint in office has coincided with the expansion of Kenya’s markets in DR Congo, Europe and South America, thanks in part to his expansive network.

Ngatia was recently appointed as a member of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) a move that brought a congratulatory message from President William Ruto.

“We congratulate the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry and its chairman Richard Ngatia for the appointment co-option into the International Chamber of Commerce. This is instrumental as we prepare to host the Kenya International Conference in March 2023,” tweeted president Ruto who is the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry patron,” said Ruto.

