Coke Studio stars: Khaligraph Jones and Nikita Kering’ to represent Kenya (Photos)

Khaligraph Jones and Nikita Kering pose for a picture after they were unveiled as Kenya’s representative for this seasons Coke Studio at Black Samurai Lounge on July 7, 2023. PHOTO| Francis Nderitu

Rapper Khaligraph Jones and songstress Nikita Kering’ will represent Kenya in season 2 of Coke Studio.

The two talented artists will join forces with some of Africa’s finest musicians to transform their hottest tracks into fresh and distinct musical experiences.

During the launch event on Thursday, July 6, the renowned Mazishi hitmaker expressed his excitement about collaborating with Nikita, emphasizing the amazing combination they bring to the table.

“I want to express my gratitude to Coke Studio for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this song with Nikita. I’ve been a fan of her music. I come from Kayole, and she hails from Karen, so it’s an exciting blend, and I can’t wait for people to witness what we’ve created together,” Khaligraph Jones shared.

Nikita also spoke highly of her experience working with Khaligraph Jones.

She mentioned how being a part of Coke Studio was a dream come true, having grown up watching the show. Collaborating with Khaligraph for her first-ever collaboration exceeded her expectations.

“I wasn’t sure how our styles would blend, but working with Khaligraph has been awesome. He is not only incredibly talented but also a sweetheart to work with. I couldn’t have asked for a better person to collaborate with on my first endeavor of this kind,” Nikita expressed her delight.

During the launch, Isabelle Kariuki-Rostom, Coca-Cola’s Marketing Director for East and Central Africa, expressed her enthusiasm for the launch of Coke Studio 2023.

She highlighted the season’s unique opportunity to engage with a new generation of consumers, especially Gen Zs.

“With this season, we are excited to connect with Gen Z music enthusiasts worldwide. In an era where the entire universe is just a touch away, we are thrilled to bring the experience of cross-cultural fusion closer to home.

“Through local and international collaborations, our aim is to create music that unlocks uplifting experiences by showcasing the true magic that resides in unexpected connections and transcending borders,” Ms Kariuki-Rostom said.

Coke Studio strives to engage Gen Z music lovers globally and promote the idea of embracing one’s authentic self through collaborations with breakthrough artists who firmly represent their unique identities.

