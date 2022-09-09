‘Colonial atrocities’: EFF will not mourn Queen Elizabeth II

A life size cardboard cut out of Queen Elizabeth II with Paddington Bear seated at a table for tea is on display at the Rose Tree Cottage English Tea Room in Pasadena, California, following the death of the Queen on September 8, 2022. - Admirers of the head of the British throne for more than 70 years are mourning their beloved monarch, the longest serving in Britain's history, paying their respects from around the world. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

A life size cardboard cut out of Queen Elizabeth II with Paddington Bear seated at a table for tea is on display at the Rose Tree Cottage English Tea Room in Pasadena, California, following the death of the Queen on September 8, 2022. - Admirers of the head of the British throne for more than 70 years are mourning their beloved monarch, the longest serving in Britain's history, paying their respects from around the world. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)





While some celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s long life of service across the globe, the reactions has been divided.

Hours after the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II had died, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Thursday issued a statement saying the party was not among those mourning the British royal.

The party used her passing to highlight what it said was her contribution to a tragic period in South Africa, a former British colony and Africa’s history.

The EFF said in 1795 Britain, under the leadership of the royal family, took control of territory from Batavian control and assumed permanent control of the territory in 1806. That territory later became known as SA.

The EFF said it does not mourn the death of Elizabeth because it serves as a reminder of a very tragic period in the history of South Africa and the African continent at large.

The Red Berets as they are commonly known said South Africa’s interaction with Britain under the leadership of the British royal family has been one of pain, suffering, death, depression and dehumanisation of African people.

“Elizabeth Windsor, during her lifetime never acknowledged the crimes that Britain and her family in particular perpetrated across the world. In fact she was a proud flag bearer of the atrocities because during her reign, when the people of Yemen rose to protest against British colonialism, Elizabeth ordered a brutal suppression of that uprising,” the party said.

The EFF further said during her 70-year-reign the late monarch not even once acknowledged the atrocities that her family inflicted on native people that Britain invaded across the world.

“She willingly benefitted from the wealth that was attained from the exploitation and murder of millions of people across the world.

The British Royal Family stands on the shoulders of millions of slaves who were shipped away from the continent to serve the interests of racist white capital accumulation, at the centre of which lies the British royal family.”

Check out the tweet.

EFF Statement On The Death Of Queen Elizabeth pic.twitter.com/YlBhG2uXno — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 8, 2022

It ended its statement by saying that if there was life and justice after death, “may Elizabeth and her ancestors get what they deserve”.

The British monarch died on Thursday at her residence in Balmoral, Scotland.

Her eldest son Charles, 73, immediately became king on her death, the symbolic head of the UK and 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Britain will observe 10 days of mourning in honour of the queen.

