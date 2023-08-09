Come arrest me! Netizens admire viral police officer who is Akorino





A captivating image of a female police officer, Dorcas Wanjiru, dressed in the trademark Akorino ensemble, complete with a pristine white turban, has ignited a wave of reactions across social media.

Netizens have expressed their eagerness to meet the policewoman in person as the photo continues to captivate the online community.

Victor Kinuthia, a prominent media personality, introduced her to the public eye through his Facebook page. He disclosed that she serves as a police officer in Murang’a County.

Hailing from the Metumi region in Murang’a, she is part of the distinguished lineage of Kikuyu women from the three traditional Gikuyuland regions, as revealed by Kinuthia.

The social media post has intrigued many.

“Murang’a boasts the presence of an exceptional female police officer hailing from the Akorino faith,” Kinuthia’s post reads.

Kinuthia’s post further hilariously suggested that men want to be arrested by the officer in case they commit an offense so that they repent and get saved.

Kinuthia accompanied his post with striking images of the officer, showcasing her in both traditional Akorino attire and her official police uniform while holding a gun.

One intrigued fan, Martin Njoroge, humorously quipped, “Please enlighten us about her relationship status – is she taken or still available? That’s the crucial question!”

The Akorino policewoman has garnered widespread praise for her diligent service within the National Police Service (NPS).

Offering his commendation, George Kimani shared, “Congratulations to her. I’ve interacted with her on several occasions in my line of duty na ako chonjo (she is okay) and equal to the task and responsibilities of maintaining law and order bestowed upon her by the National Police Service.”

In a pioneering stride, she appears to be the inaugural Akorino female officer within the NPS, making her a trailblazer for her faith and her profession across the nation.

