Come we stay is a marriage – Sonko reacts to court ruling





Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has advised women not to be ignorant of the ruling that come we stay is as good as marriage.

The controversial politician said that women should use the law to their advantage to get a portion of their inheritance from the man.

On his Twitter page, Sonko said that the ruling is a sigh of relief to women.

“Good news to slayqueens and side chicks as the high court has today declared that come we stay relationship is as good as marriage,” said Sonko.

He added that men will now pay for their ‘mess’.

“All the should now know that their is no free ‘meat’. If you go for a vacation with your side chick or slayqueen, you should know that that is also your wife alongside your existing wife,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

He noted that men will now be forced to give inheritance to their slay queens and side chicks.

The former Nairobi governor advised women to grab the opportunity, especially if the man is rich.

“My advice to ladies is that let the men not take advantage of you. Don’t waste time if you spot a man and realize he has money. Ensure you give birth to several kids and claim your inheritance,” Sonko said.

His sentiment came just a few hours after the High Court’s Family Division, sitting in Mombasa, declared that a woman, referred to as TNI in court documents, is entitled to a share of her deceased husband’s estate for cohabitating with him (HO) for over five years, despite failing to prove the existence of marriage under Kamba customary law.

Justice John Onyiego declared in his ruling that TNI was a beneficiary under Section 3(5) of the Law of Succession Act and, therefore, is entitled to a share of the estate as HO’s wife.

The Marriage Act 2014 laws of Kenya (the “Act”) consolidated all the laws on marriage and divorce in Kenya.

It recognizes five types of marriages, namely Christian marriages, civil marriages, customary marriages, Hindu marriages and Islamic marriages.

