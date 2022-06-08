Comedian Akuku Danger celebrates bae Sandra Dacha on her birthday





Comedian Akuku Danger has showered his girlfriend Sandra Dacha with birthday wishes as she turned 32.

Akuku Danger, born Manason Ojowi, in a post on Instagram, also asked his fans to help him select a gift for her better half.

“Officially she’s 32!! Help me wish @sandradacha a happy birthday. What do you think I should get her,” he posed.

Akuku Danger recently confirmed the pair have been an item for the past seven months.

He also opened up on the support she extended to him when he was unwell.

“Finding someone who can be by your side through thick and thin is not easy. Sandra was there for me throughout… Taking care of me in hospital and ensuring all was well. I love and appreciate her for that. Most people would have left. We’ve been together for 7 months and yes she is mine.”

The comedian was recently admitted to Nairobi Women’s hospital for close to two months with complications from sickle cell anaemia, a disease he’s had since birth.

That was the point Dacha came through, as she helped mobilize the public to contribute Sh3 million towards her hospital bill.

The couple has been spotted many times spending quality time and sharing photos while together on social media.