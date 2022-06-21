Comedian Akuku Danger detained in hospital over Sh800k bill





Comedian Akuku Danger has been detained in hospital again over unpaid medical bills. According to the comedian’s girlfriend, the funny man, who has been in hospital for the past weeks, cannot leave until he clears Sh823,000 bill.

According to Sandra, the actor was admitted at Nairobi West Hospital two weeks ago and discharged on Monday, but he can’t leave because of the pending bills.

“Akuku Danger has been admitted at Nairobi West Hospital for the past two weeks and has since accrued a bill of Sh 823,000 after deductions from his insurance and cash deposits too,” Sandra wrote on Instagram.

“He got discharged yesterday but the hospital is detaining him until he pays the remaining balance. The hospital has refused to accept collateral so that he can organize his finances from outside despite having their collateral from the January bill which has a higher value than the total bill. Anyone willing to help in any way please reach us,” she added.

The comedian was born with sickle cell anemia, a chronic condition which lasts through a person’s lifetime, and has been in and out of hospital for almost a year now.

In January, a fundraiser was organized to aid in offsetting his medical bills amounting to Sh2 million. A week later he developed a heart infection, complicating his road to recovery and was rushed back to hospital.