Comedian Auntie Jemimah: Why I don’t want to get married





Comedian Auntie Jemima recently shared her perspective on why she feels no pressure to get married, citing personal freedom as one of the main reasons.

In an interview with Cate Rira on the POV podcast, she spoke candidly about her views on marriage and how it could hinder her personal growth and aspirations.

With a number of personal goals and dreams that she has yet to fulfil, Auntie Jemima believes that entering into marriage could delay her journey towards achieving them.

“I am not afraid of marriage. But there are some things I need to do before I decide whether I want it or not. If I don’t achieve them, that’s fine. I am open to that possibility.

Auntie Jemima went on to explain that the experiences of her previous relationships had played a significant role in her decision not to get married.

Having enjoyed living independently for a long time, she finds it challenging to adjust to the idea of sharing her life with someone else. Even making adjustments to accommodate her nanny has been a significant change for her.

One of the key factors influencing Auntie Jemima’s attitude is her strong desire for independence and the freedom to make decisions without feeling constrained.

She emphasised: “I want to live where I want and make decisions the way I want without being hindered.

For her, the ability to follow her own path and pursue her dreams without judgement is paramount.

Auntie Jemima expressed her satisfaction in raising her daughter on her own and believes that for women, getting married before reaching personal milestones can slow their progress.

She remarked, “I firmly believe that if a woman gets married before she achieves certain things, it can and probably will hinder her progress.”

Auntie Jemimah is currently looking after her baby.

