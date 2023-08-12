Comedian Churchill defends short stint as Talanta Hela initiative





Popular “comedy godfather,” Churchill Ndambuki, has opened up about his brief tenure as the Talanta Hela Creatives Technical Committee chairman.

His appointment by Youth Affairs, Sports, and Arts Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba was met with enthusiasm.

Still, after just four months, both Churchill and his colleagues had their appointments revoked, prompting a mix of reactions and speculation about the reasons behind the move.

Addressing the situation, Churchill confirmed that he and his colleagues were relieved of their roles.

However, he maintained their unwavering support for the initiative introduced by CS Ababu.

“I was removed. We hadn’t fully started. We appreciated the four months we were given. I’m certain the dream doesn’t end with me; it was never a one-man endeavor. I believe the minister has greater and grander ideas for the program, and we are fully aligned with his vision,” Churchill said.

In addition to shedding light on his experience as the committee chairman, Churchill also responded to viral claims that he failed to compensate comedians adequately.

He clarified that he provided a platform for these talents, but some did not maximize their potential.

“Churchill was providing you a chance, a platform. You gained recognition and even secured sponsorships of up to 10 million Kenyan Shillings.

Now, I’m not part of your 10 million. That’s your money. If you decide to use it unwisely, perhaps on a trip to Mombasa, that’s your concern,” he said.

He elaborated on comedians’ diverse opportunities, such as radio gigs with initial salaries ranging from KSh 50,000 to KSh 100,000.

He highlighted that individual choices significantly influenced financial outcomes.

“Say you get a job on the radio. Your first salary might be around Sh50,000 or Sh100,000. If you choose to live in a KSh 80,000 apartment and save Sh20,000, that’s your personal choice,” Churchill articulated.

Churchill also pointed out the fans’ role in exacerbating some comedians’ financial struggles.

He attributed this to the pressure to uphold a particular lifestyle and the audience’s demand for more information about their personal lives.

He also noted that many comedians underestimated the influence of their comedy shows until social media propelled them into the limelight.

“Fans want to know their stories; they buy cars, and then they start showcasing their lives. It’s easy to lose oneself because faking these lifestyles is effortless,” he observed.