Comedian Churchill explains why Mammito will not perform at Laugh Festival

Comedian Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill during a past recording of the 'Churchill Show' in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO

Comedian Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill during a past recording of the 'Churchill Show' in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO





Comedian Churchill is tonight hosting Laugh Festival at KICC grounds.

The comedy show had taken a three year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking during a press conference today morning, Churchill thanked all the comedian who agreed to grace his show, both local and international.

Also Read: Glitz and glamour from Annastacia Mukabwa’s wedding – PHOTOS

Kenyan stars performing include MC Jessy, Comedian Mitch, Arnold Saviour, Pasha Favoured and MCA Tricky.

Churchill explained why some of the top Kenyan comedians like Mammito could not grace his show.

The godfather of Kenyans comedy said that he is proud of Mammito for her growth.

“There has been a big growth in standup comedy and it’s quite unfortunate that we will not have Mammito on stage tonight,” Churchill said, “She has her own show tonight as well called Mammito and friends.”

Churchill said the industry is growing through sheer grit and hard work by the comedians.

Also Read: South African’s Celeste Ntuli explains why female comedians are few

He asked Kenyans to continue supporting their dreams.

“I spoke to her yesterday and I hope she can finish hers early and join us later. That is how we grow. It’s very important when you see all these comedy shows happening because that is how we grow.” He added.

Churchill also asked that Kenyans support Abel Mutua and Captain Otoyo who also have shows during this long weekend.

Also Read: Oga Bachelor: I’m in Nairobi to ‘steal’ Kenyan women at Laugh Festival

Laugh Festival is sponsored by Gilbeys and according to Kenya’s Godfather of comedy, he had invited Malawian comedian Daliso Chaponda but he was not able to attend the morning press conference but is expected in the country hours before his performance at 8pm.

Other comedians who will performing include, Ugandan Patrick Salvado, South African Loyiso Gola and Zimbabwean comedian

Q Dube.