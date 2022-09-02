Comedian Churchill hailed for hiding his wife from Kenyans

Comedian Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill during a past recording of the 'Churchill Show' in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO

Comedian Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill during a past recording of the 'Churchill Show' in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO





There is a special breed of Kenyans in the ‘kamati ya roho chafu’ (people with jealous hearts) category.

This kamati (group/clique) is the one that goes around hating on thriving couples, wishing successful people all sorts of ill and wishing people downfall for achieving something before they do.

On social media, this team is the one that goes around telling thriving couples ‘wataachana tu’ (you’ll eventually break up).

Their bile is often one of the reasons why many couples opt to not post each other on social media as evidenced by how they eviscerated Size 8 and DJ Mo when they split and when actors Blessing Lungaho and Jackie Matubia addressed rumours regarding their split.

Read both exclusive stories broken by Nairobi News below.

Actors Matubia, Lungaho address break up claims

Size 8 leaves DJ Mo! Gospel artiste moves out of her matrimonial home

Size 8’s sermon mentions interfering mother-in-law’s and destiny killers

Among Kenyans’ reactions to the above news that broke in August 2022, many advised the couples to keep their lives, relationships and family off social media just as legendary comedian Daniel Ndambuki alias Churchill does.

Since time immemorial, Churchill has kept his family under wraps and not much is known about them.

The first time he was spotted at a restaurant with a female companion, many were quick to jump to conclusions that she was his wife.

The female’s face was not visible in the photo and Churchill neither confirmed nor denied if the lade was indeed his significant other.

In January 2018, Ndambuki said he saw no reason why he should make private matters and family issues public, especially in parading them around for all and sundry.

Also read: Focus on your husband! DJ Mo blasts fan who called him out for his marital woes

However, a photo of him, a woman and a young boy emerged of them at a church service.

It remains unknown whether they are his family.

Below are some comments regarding how careful Churchill has been careful to keep his personal life private from his public one:

“Churchill has been in the industry for so long and I have never seen him post his wife of children…if you don’t gerrit.” Wrote Pop Po.

“Let people learn from Churchill, He is all known but have never seen him parade his family,” wrote Eve Mutua.

Many expressed shock to learn that Churchill was a married man and even had children.

Most lauded him for being a mature public figure in knowing when to keep things meant for him and his family away from the public eye where most are often jealous and full of ill will.

Many posited that once a couple posted their relationship on social media, it was the beginning of the end characterised by steaming hot premium tears.

Also read:

The secret is out! Why Eunice Njeri annulled her marriage to rapper Izzo

5 Kenyan celebrity couples who are better off together than apart

Watch: Argentinian Vice President survives assassination attempt

WATCH: Big Ted hosts national rugby team, unveils patriotic footage of them

Has Eric Omondi really ‘opened’ a new club? Or is he just an influencer?