Comedian Elsa Majimbo stirs pregnancy debate
Is Elsa Majimbo pregnant?
This is the question on the lips of the US based content creators fans after she posted a video on social media in which she appears to display a baby bump.
In the video which has since gone viral on TikTok, Majimbo attached a soulful, acoustic version of Rachel Chinouriri’s hit So my darling playing in the background.
Wearing a crop top and some grey pants, the award-winning social media star turns and sways from side to side in the clip, while holding her tummy at the top with her right hand and below with her left; seemingly trying to show off what seems like a bump.
21-year-old Kenyan Comedienne Elsa Majimbo shows off her baby bump. pic.twitter.com/Gnmiz4y4DD
— Akpraise (@AkpraiseMedia) July 20, 2022
The video has raised varied reactions about the 2021 Forbes Woman Africa Award winner.
Elsa Majimbo being pregnant is a very big shock weuh! Damn!
— Gee (@msgeebaby_) July 20, 2022
Elsa Majimbo is pregnant! Ladies, allow someone to make you pregnant this year.
— Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) July 20, 2022
Bare if Elsa Majimbo had twins they’d be called Majimbos😂😂😂
— Dejan Kulusexy (@abutimelanin) July 20, 2022
One Twitter user suggested Majimbo had showed off a fake pregnancy belly.
Elsa majimbo show off a fake pregnancy belly for clout chasing pic.twitter.com/EFecGOToxS
— The shepherd (@Arap_cheboin) July 20, 2022