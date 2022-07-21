Comedian Elsa Majimbo stirs pregnancy debate





Is Elsa Majimbo pregnant?

This is the question on the lips of the US based content creators fans after she posted a video on social media in which she appears to display a baby bump.

In the video which has since gone viral on TikTok, Majimbo attached a soulful, acoustic version of Rachel Chinouriri’s hit So my darling playing in the background.

Wearing a crop top and some grey pants, the award-winning social media star turns and sways from side to side in the clip, while holding her tummy at the top with her right hand and below with her left; seemingly trying to show off what seems like a bump.

21-year-old Kenyan Comedienne Elsa Majimbo shows off her baby bump. pic.twitter.com/Gnmiz4y4DD — Akpraise (@AkpraiseMedia) July 20, 2022

The video has raised varied reactions about the 2021 Forbes Woman Africa Award winner.

Elsa Majimbo being pregnant is a very big shock weuh! Damn! — Gee (@msgeebaby_) July 20, 2022

Elsa Majimbo is pregnant! Ladies, allow someone to make you pregnant this year. — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) July 20, 2022

Bare if Elsa Majimbo had twins they’d be called Majimbos😂😂😂 — Dejan Kulusexy (@abutimelanin) July 20, 2022

One Twitter user suggested Majimbo had showed off a fake pregnancy belly.