Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

ChillaxGeneralHashtagHustleMust ReadNewsWhat's Hot

Comedian Elsa Majimbo stirs pregnancy debate

By Mercy Simiyu July 21st, 2022 1 min read

Is Elsa Majimbo pregnant?

This is the question on the lips of the US based content creators fans after she posted a video on social media in which she appears to display a baby bump.

In the video which has since gone viral on TikTok, Majimbo attached a soulful, acoustic version of Rachel Chinouriri’s hit So my darling playing in the background.

Wearing a crop top and some grey pants, the award-winning social media star turns and sways from side to side in the clip, while holding her tummy at the top with her right hand and below with her left; seemingly trying to show off what seems like a bump.

The video has raised varied reactions about the 2021 Forbes Woman Africa Award winner.

 

One Twitter user suggested Majimbo had showed off a fake pregnancy belly.

 

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
DPP Haji terms DCI boss Kinoti as ‘junior’...