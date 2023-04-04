Comedian Eric Omondi charged with creating a disturbance

Eric omondi (left) in the dock at the Milimani law courts on Tuesday April 5 over a charge of creating a disturbance. PHOTO| Richard Munguti

Popular comedian Eric Omondi has found himself in trouble with the law after he was charged with creating a disturbance on Nairobi’s Kenyatta Avenue.

Omondi appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul at the Milimani Law Courts, where he denied the charge.

According to the charge sheet, Omondi allegedly erected a barrier in the middle of the road and shouted while standing on it, thereby disturbing and inconveniencing other road users.

State prosecutor Abel Omariba told the court that Omondi’s actions were in violation of the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) laws on noise.

However, Omondi’s lawyer, Danstan Omari, argued that his client was not a flight risk and should be released on bond.

Omari also told the court that Omondi was an international comedian who was fighting for the reduction of maize meal prices.

“The accused herein is an international comedian who is fighting for reducing the price of maize meal. At the hearing, we will ask police to produce evidence of how Omondi violated the NEMA laws on noise and how many people were disturbed,” Omari told the court.

The state did not oppose Omondi’s release on bond, and Abdul granted him a cash bail of Sh5000. The case is set to be mentioned on April 14, 2023, for pre-trial directions.

It remains to be seen how this will affect his career as a comedian and his ongoing activism for the reduction of maize meal prices. and cost of living.

