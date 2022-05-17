Comedian Mulamwah lands radio gig





Content creator Mulamwah has landed a job as a radio presenter at Milele FM.

The controversial comedian, born David Oyando, took to his socials to make the announcement and share his excitement while terming the opportunity a ‘dream’.

“God is great, finally on radio – Milele FM,” he wrote.

“It’s always been my dream to be on radio, thanks to all konki fans who believed in me and supported me in my craft from scratch. To everyone else out there, always do you,” wrote the funnyman.

Mulamwah, whose career has recently been bogged down by scandals in his private life, also asked his fans not to mind what people say or think but to put in their best in their craft.

“It doesnt matter what people say or think about your art, just focus and give your best and let God work on the rest. Hoping for the best & longevity in this new career. Tune in Monday – Friday 1pm to 4pm and experience mulamwah in a whole new dimension. Blessings. I love yah team konki,”

He is set to co-host the show alongside Meshack Jillani.

Mulamwah is the latest comedian to land a radio gig, in a list that also includes Oga Obinna (Kiss 100), Shuga Boy (Radio Maisha), MCA Tricky (Milele FM), and Mwalimu Churchill (Classic 105).

The father of one has previously hogged headlines for the wrong reasons after his baby mama Carol Sonnie suggested he’s a deadbeat dad.