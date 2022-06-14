Comedian Nasra Yusuf expecting first child





Comedian Nasra Yusuf is expecting her first child.

She made the announcement on her Instagram page in a picture with her husband Rashid Abdalla, who also is a comedian and movie director.

The celebrity couple expressed their joy and excitement at the prospects of becoming parents in the near future.

Nasra posted a beautiful picture of herself holding a dipstick, a device used by women to test for pregnancy at home.

Rashid is also in the picture but only his back is captured as he hugs Nasra.

“This is the happiest I have been in a long time 😭😍I’m in love with a human I haven’t met yet ❤️❤️❤️❤️… can’t wait to meet you my baby😭😭😭😭😭😭🍼… imagine having a child with the love of your life😭😭I love you @director_rashid,” Nasra Yusuf said.

“I have been waiting for this to happen for a while and Finally Allah has made it happen alhamdulillah 🙏🙏 I Can’t wait to meet you my baby 😍😍😍 You will be cute like your mother😘 @nasrayusuff … I love youuuuuuuuuuuuuu😍😍😍😍😍😍😍,” Rashid said.

Nasra and Rashid met while on set of the Churchill comedy show in 2018.

They dated and tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2021.

Rashid, a director, actor, and also a comedian, proposed to Nasra in February of the same year and she wasted no time in sharing the exciting news on social media.

But it has not been all rosy for the couple, they recently sparked separation rumors after Nasra shared that she is contemplating leaving Rashid due to irreconcilable issues.