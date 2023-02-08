Comedian Njugush addresses deleted Equity Bank Ad and Twitter controversy





Comedian Njugush has apologized to fans he upset after his recent business promotion that rubbed KOT the wrong way.

In the video, Njugush, dressed in a school uniform and filmed from Meru County, highlighted the convenience of paying fees through Equity Bank.

He praised the bank for providing a stress-free experience for parents, saying, “Wazazi, I experienced the convenience first-hand at Meru School.”

Despite his efforts, the video left a bad taste in the mouths of his audience.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, the father of two said the campaign was ongoing and “Nothing as sanitising. Actually it was a scheduled post but the agenda must agend, right?” he said.

The comedian has since deleted the video after the negative comments.

Asked if the trolls affected his brand, Njugush said he has been in worse situations.

“Affecting nope. Timing ndio mbaya (The timing was bad). But affecting nope we’ve been in worse situations bana,” he said.

Njugush admits that he has advocated for social justice for the longest time while apologising to anyone affected.

His post came after Kenyans took to Twitter after numerous reported fraudulent activities took place concerning Equity Bank.

Several victims confided in Kimuzi, a blogger who opened up a dialogue on Twitter for them to air their grievances.

The affected parties sent private messages, attaching evidence of clients getting back negative amounts in their accounts.

“How safe are the clients money in your bank? Why am I getting a negative 600k in my account, was Equity hacked or something?” Mansa Musa, one of the victims said.

Equity Bank has since advised its users against using public Wi-Fi when transacting on their app.

In a letter addressed to its customers, the bank stipulated some don’ts that their clients need to take heed of in a bid to wade off fraudsters.

The bank said, “Do not share personal data such as your account number, card/CW, ID number, date of birth, etc with anyone. Do not share your pin, password, or OTP with anyone including your family, relatives, or friends. Do not engage fraudsters on call or sms. Equity will only call you through 0763 000 000.”

The financial service provider also urged its clients against giving their phones, laptop, or computer to strangers, including those who purport to be from telcos.

Equity also acknowledged receiving fraud complaints from their customers but assured them that they were working to ensure the bank remained a safe and secure place for transactions.

