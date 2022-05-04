Comedian Njugush launches own show, praises wife





Rib cracking skit maker Timothy Njuguna Kimani famously known as Njugush has again heaped praises on his wife Celestine Ndinda alias Wakavinye.

The comedian openly glorified his wife as a great support system who encourages him to reach greater heights and continuously pursue his dreams.

“I’m lucky to have a woman who is very supportive because I have very crazy ideas and dreams and at timesI fear they may not come to fruition,” said the comedian.

Njugush in a recent interview further remarked his wife helps nurture his dreams and is always reminding him of his unexecuted ideas.

“What Celestine does is nurture dreams that I have. She is ever reminding me of the things I said I would like to do. She breeds those dreams in a manner I would never get lost or lose my track,”

The comedian further emphasized the importance of having a great support system.

“I, for instance, dream of an idea then I end up forgetting about it. You need someone to constantly remind you that you said you’d do this and this,”

The actor who made his name with his appearance in the Real Househelps of Kawangware Show further says his wife even helps him make calls with potential clients.

“Cele always tells me to call so and so or she’ll end up doing it herself. She keeps me accountable and helps me grow towards my goals. When you don’t have such people in your life, you end up just dreaming,”

The celebrity couple is expecting their second child, having broken the news to the public during the launch of the third edition of their show Through Thick and Thin, (TTNT) at Nairobi Cinema.

Fans were shocked as a heavily pregnant Wakavinye walked on stage donned in a red bodycon dress and elegant heels.

Together, Njugush and Celestine have a son, Blessed Tugi who is a YouTube sensation having been introduced to the limelight at a tender. In December last year, the three-year-old managed to bag a silver plaque award for surpassing 100K subscribers on YouTube.