Comedian Njugush Matatu operations suspended





Comedian Timothy ‘Njugush’ Kimani’s two matatus are among more than 100 public service vehicles (PSVs) fleets whose operations in Nairobi and its suburbs have been suspended by the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA).

Njugush and his wife Celestine Ndinda recently purchased their second matatu and named it after their second son – Toria, who has joined their fleet since entering the matatu transport business.

The two matatus, Tugi – named after their firstborn and Toria – have been operating under Super Metro Sacco Prying on the Nairobi-Kitengela route.

On Thursday, NTSA suspended Super Metro Sacco’s operating license following increasing cases of traffic violations.

NTSA says the bus company violated safety laws. It found 15 vehicles of its fleet operating under expired permits, while 109 Super Metro drivers were found guilty of exceeding speed limits.

NTSA said the suspension is effective immediately and will remain in effect until the Sacco fully complies with the 2014 Public Service Vehicle Regulations.

The NTSA also warned the public not to board the buses.

“The Transportation Department is required to impound the company’s vehicles found operating in violation of the suspension.”

Currently, Super Metro has a total of 294 minibusses plying different rules within and outside Nairobi city.

NTSA says before it can reinstate Super Metro’s operating license, the company must submit its entire fleet for speed limiter inspection.

The company should also produce some 42 drivers who have been accused of multiple traffic violations.

The Sacco has also been ordered to produce signed contracts for all its drivers and other staff as proof of compliance.

In an earlier interview, Njugush revealed that he joined the matatu industry as part of diversifying his investment portfolio.

“I bought a new minibus after selling my Toyota Prado TX car and then took a loan to finance the purchase. It is about seizing opportunities that others have laid the groundwork for.” Njugush stated.