Comedian Obinna replaces Jalang’o at Kiss FM





Comedian Obinna admits he has big shoes to fill as he prepares to co-host the Kiss FM breakfast show.

Obinna was confirmed for the role at the weekend. He is set to work alongside radio queen Kamene Goro as a replacement for Jalang’o aka Heavy J, real name Felix Odiwuor who recently quit to join politics.

“One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Wueh!! I have been rejected, fired, mistreated, gossiped, laughed at!! Not once, not twice, told how I wasn’t worthy blah blah…however as I look back I realise all these have been blessings. They made me stronger, made me work harder and made me better,” said Obinna.

A father of three, Obinna is a renowned media personality with experience in radio and TV.