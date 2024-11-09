Comedian Professor Hamo explains the reality of making money in comedy

Comedian Prof Hamo on stage during the Laugh Festival held at the KICC Grounds on July 26, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Comedian Prof Hamo on stage during the Laugh Festival held at the KICC Grounds on July 26, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU





Renowned comedian Professor Hamo, best known for his role on Churchill Show has opened up about the financial realities of being a comedian.

In an interview with Nairobi News, Hamo shed light on how the industry works, revealing both the highs and the challenges of comedy as a career.

Despite the struggles, Hamo emphasized that comedy can indeed be financially rewarding.

“I would have quit if it did not pay well. Comedy pays a lot, which is why it attracts many people to try it out,” he notes

However, he added that it is not like any other business where big investments guarantee returns.

“In Kenya, some people open businesses with billions but have no idea how to make it profitable. In comedy, it is not about the billions but about talent, persistence, and knowing how to save.”

For Hamo, the craft goes beyond just making people laugh, it’s deeply connected to his spirituality.

“When I sit backstage, I hide myself. I don’t do interviews before shows. That is my time with God, where I listen, reflect, and adjust my performance. When I go on stage, I believe people see God’s grace through my work.” he shared.

He says his success is rooted in his dedication to the art of storytelling and the discipline he applies to his craft.

“My job is to wake up, write stories in my head and soul, and perform. I have to think like different people in different situations,” he explained.

This approach allows him to connect with diverse audiences, from graduation ceremonies to corporate events, tailoring his humor to suit each setting.

Hamo also highlighted the demands of comedy, which he describes as a spiritual calling that requires him to be “everything to everyone.”

The comedian has been in the industry for 15 years breaking into the limelight through the the Churchill Show.