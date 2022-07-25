Comedian Vanessa Akinyi shares depression ordeal





Kenyan content creator Vanessa Akinyi aka Cartoon Comedian has opened up on a troubled past.

Via her Instagram stories, the content creator shared photos of herself with captions that suggest she recently slid into depression.

“(In) 2022 I got into depression. Lost some people on the way. But right now allow me to tell you everything is going to be fine,” she explained.

It’s been a tough year for the comedienne who recently also disclosed she was attacked by goons and even shared photos of her face seemingly dismantled.

She also appeared to link her ordeal in the hands of thugs to her beef with rapper Diana Marua.

“Just because I suggested someone (read Diana) doesnt have vocals you send someone to beat me up? she posed.

“My whole body is swollen. People should stop being petty. I’d rather you’d have asked me to help you come up with better lyrics.”