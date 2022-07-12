Comedian YY’s wife talks about strange disease that paralysed her





Comedian YY’s wife Marya Okoth has given an update on her health. Marya has been in and out of hospital after she developed a rare condition that caused her leg to go numb.

According to the mother of one, she has been unable to move around without a wheelchair.

“I woke up one day and I realised I couldn’t move my left leg totally and this is because I have blood clots in my left leg. My man has been so supportive taking care of me in hospital. I hope to walk again soon,” she said.

“This is a great turning point in my life; I never thought a day would come when ad (sic) be unable to walk totally. This life is full of surprises; you can just wake up, and everything changes without caution. However, I know this is going to be a testimony. Al never takes any life privilege for granted.”

In videos she has been sharing on social media, YY is seen helping around the house and massaging her leg, something Marya is grateful for.

“God bless this man for me please,” Marya captioned a video where YY was massaging her leg.

In May, five months after giving birth to their first child, Marya shared a video in which she revealed that she was suffering from postpartum back pain.

“There’s pain, then there’s postpartum back pain😭😭 You can’t sit or stand for even for 5 minutes friends 🤦 you feel me moms. Mimi yangu was just beyond me, I needed physiotherapy immediately! Here’s a detailed physiotherapy session for moms and yet to be moms cause you will be there soon. Mimi naendelea kuwapea mwakenya (aunties with no babies yet😘). One needs at least 10 sessions depending on how bad your situation,” she wrote.