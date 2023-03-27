Comedians make fun of Maandamano, struggle to remove Tom Mboya street sign





Comedian Sheryl Gabriel and Iam Kabugi hilariously filmed a clip of themselves trying to remove a Nairobi street sign. They acted out, taking out the Tom Mboya street sign and imitating the Kenyan who was seen strolling with the street sign in Nairobi last week.

The unidentified man was pictured carrying the sign and strolling in the capital city during the protests called by Azimio la Umoja chief Raila Odinga.

“The early bird catches Tom Mboya street 🤣🤣,” Iam Kabugi posted.

Check out their parody clip shared on their social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I am Kabugi (@i_amkabugi)



This prompted the Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to break his silence, terming the destruction of public property as barbaric.

The first-time governor also raised his concerns about the cost of repairing the damage saying the funds for repair or replacement were not in the budget. Hence the county would have to scramble to find the money.

“Ah, how could I forget to mention the most outrageous act of vandalism of them all? One of the protestors was seen carrying the Tom Mboya street sign as if it was some trophy. I mean, really, what’s the point of that?” he asked.

Also read: Undefeated KOT: 15 Trending tweets about Tom Mboya road sign

Further, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) announced that it had launched investigations into acts of violence that were committed by criminals during the illegal demonstrations held on March 20th, 2023.

“The criminals who took advantage of the demonstrations were captured on camera destroying public property, attacking innocent members of the public, and hurling projectiles at police officers who were on duty protecting life and property,” DCI tweeted.

Additionally, the sleuths asked the public to volunteer information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects or they willingly present themselves at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road or at their nearest police station by Friday last week.

While protests are scheduled to run on Monday and Thursday as per the announcement by Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga, business owners and a huge number of Kenyans have shied from getting to the heart of the city due to fear of the unknown.

Also read: Maandamano Monday and Thursday remain as scheduled – Raila Odinga