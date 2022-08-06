Comedians mock highway beautification in hilarious ‘Maua ya Expressway’ song

A worker plants flowers under the newly constructed Nairobi Expressway along Mombasa Road on February 20, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

A worker plants flowers under the newly constructed Nairobi Expressway along Mombasa Road on February 20, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU





Just days after the commission of the Nairobi Expressway, three Kenyan comedians have realised a comical song ridiculing efforts to beautify the highway.

In the song Maua ya Expressway, Awinja (Jacky Vike), Mammito (Eunice Wanjiru) and Terrence Creatives (Lawrence Mwangi) sing about scenarios in their lives that should dry just as the flowers in the expressway.

“Shida zangu zikauke kama maua ya expressway,” part of the lyrics goes as should exes, landlords, debts, enemies, bad politics, wives who peruse through their husbands phones, corruption and tribalism.

The beautification along Nairobi’s Expressway, which began in February, was meant to make the road fuse with the surrounding landscape and hinder graffiti. However, the flowers have since withered the grass now overgrown.

In a previous interview, Moja Expressway spokesperson Jeanne Ongiyo said despite the flowers appearance, they are watered regularly.

The Nairobi Expressway stretches from the western side of Nairobi and curves south-eastwards before finishing in Mlolongo.

With 11 interchanges, the expressway, whose construction started in October 2019, was commissioned last week by President Uhuru Kenyatta making it one of his signature projects of his 10 year tenure as the Head of State.

While commissioning the highway, President Kenyatta said the road would significantly address the nightmare of traffic gridlocks.