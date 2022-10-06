Comedians Njugush, Mammito make fun of Vera Sidika following butt implants removal

Two photos of Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika with her butt implants and after their removal. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Kenyan comedians Timothy Kimani alias Njugush and Eunice Wanjiru Njoki alias Mammito both took to social media to make fun of socialite Vera Sidika.

This is after she drastically changed her body shape by removing the implants from her infamously large backside.

On October 5, 2022, Njugush uploaded a video of himself shading Sidika for now having a small butt that would require less tissue when going to the washroom.

Musically, the video opens with Nonini’s song Manzi wa Nairobi, and Njugush especially focused on the part where Nonini sings, “Nyuma ukimcheki manze amebeba zote, tukisimama na yeye, tunatoshana, tukikuwa down ni mrefu, tena sana.”

This then transitions into a Swahili gospel Muungano choir song that sings, “Mzigo wa dhambi, wajibika, utakuangusha, kwani ni mzito.”

Visually, Njugush walks onto the screen and stands for a second, then seats and proceeds to unroll tissue for use in a ‘toilet’ before he takes scissors and cuts off a quarter of the tissue and uses the smallest amount of it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NJUGUSH (@blessednjugush)

Mammito, on the other hand, uploaded a video of herself walking into her home, shedding off her jacket and unveiling a butt tightly wrapped in hospital gauze – signifying that she had undergone butt surgery.

It starts with her walking in all bold, confident and sexy before it cuts to a popular Nigerian mourning song as she reveals she has gauze wrapped around her.

A friend welcomes her into the house and questions her on how long she will be staying with the gauze before Mammito responds, saying the doctors said it would be three months before they can be removed.

In the video, Mammito mourns that she cannot sit for three months, kneel properly or sleep because of the butt pain; and that she has to sleep while standing up and covered in a blanket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mammito Eunice (@mammitoeunice)

The comedians’ viral skits were met with much laughter as some said Kenyans are never late to make light of serious situations.

“You have the most simple, complicated jokes,” Macharia HM told Njugush.

“Vera amepunguza nyuma sasa atareduce tissue…overthinkers,” Derrick Stanoh also told Njugush.

“Why why why,” Teacher Wanjiku reacted to Mammito’s video.

“The struggle is real here, hadi unalala na heels,” Pauline Mailu also reacted to Mammito’s video.

On October 5, 2022, Sidika revealed she had to remove the implants due to health reasons and arising complications, a move that was met with shock considering how her brand was always based on her infamous backside.

She revealed she would post videos of the surgery as she called on ladies not to make the decisions she had based on peer pressure.

