Coming soon: Dusit Princess opening in July – PHOTOS





As the hospitality industry continues to recover from the crippling effects of Covid-19, more and more hoteliers have taken it as a great opportunity to return to the market with a bang.

Among the high-end hotels in Nairobi that are reemerging from the pandemic is Dusit Princess Hotel Residences, which is set to reopen its doors to the public at the end of July

Situated along Mimosa Lane, Westlands, the hotel, which blends uptown glitz with Thai and Kenyan culture, is set to bring its guests the best of aesthetic ambiance with a larger than life, birds and nature-inspired decor that gives one a feel of home away from home in the city.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Franco Rienzo, General Manager of Dusit Princess said that the excitement to introduce this new establishment to the public is indescribable as it brings a new feel of home meets luxury.

“Our priority is the guest. We want our guests to feel at home away from home, and make them feel comfortable. More so we value culture so integrating Thai with Kenyan culture where for instance the attire design for our staff is inspired by Thai culture but they are locally produced,” Mr Rienzo said.

Dusit International is a Thai hotel group that includes the brands Dusit Thani, Dusit D2, Dusit Devarana, Dusit Princess, and Asai Hotels. Dusit Thani, which is the bigger brand, is a five-star hotel, whereas Dusit D2 and Dusit Princess are four-star brands.

“The difference between Dusit D2 and Dusit Princess is that D2 is purely hotel whereas Princess is both a hotel and residential establishment,” Mr Rienzo explained.

He added that as they reopen for business, the establishment will also be going green by avoiding products, materials and processes that may cause environmental degradation.

“We are trying as much as possible to be green starting from our amenities. We try not to import them as we found a reliable brand that grows its own herbs and uses them in their products which are packaged in aluminum bottles to avoid plastics,” he said.

“We have also incorporated advanced technology like solar panels, induction kitchen which utilizes low energy consumption, and for lights, we have made use of LED which is also energy saving,”

The new establishment will consist of 30 studio apartments, 14 deluxe rooms and 56 one-bedroom among other upmarket amenities such as a rooftop bar, in-house swimming pool, a luxurious gym, versatile conference rooms and a spacious rooftop lounge area to mention a few.