Coming soon: Lillian Nganga to release her second book





Former Machakos First Lady Lillian Nganga has announced that her second book is in the works after attending a book talk series.

Lillian also expressed pleasure in being part of the Nairobi Book Talk Series where her first book was discussed.

“It was a pleasure last month to be part of Columbia Global Center’s Nairobi Book Talk Series discussing Madam First Lady Memoir. It’s surreal. I am an author. Never conclude that you have no story to tell. Your life is your story. Tell it loudly. Next book loading !carpediem,” she said.

The mother of one released her first book, an autobiography, in May 2022 and announced that it would retail at Sh 1500. In the book, she tells all about her time as the Machakos County First Lady before she and her long time partner, Dr Alfred Mutua, went their separate times.

Nairobi News previously reported that Lillian said the book was about owning her story and taking control of narratives in public regarding her; and telling her truth.

“This mini-memoir that I cherish is a book about owning my story, taking control of the narrative, and telling my truth. From being catapulted into the limelight amidst a lot of chatter, to achieving a lot under the County First Lady’s Office to the eventual “stepping down” from the position… From my heart to yours!” she said.

Dr Mutua (now Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diapora Affairs) would later write a long social media essay on matters relationships and how things ended between himself and Lillian after she accused him of harassment and threatening her when she refused to reconcile with him.

During this time, she began dating Kenyan rapper, Julius Owino alias Juliani, and went on to get married in a private ceremony. Months later, they surprised Kenyans with the news of a pregnancy and the eventual birth of their baby boy.