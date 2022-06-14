Coming soon: Squid Game Season 2

Squid Game cast members (from left): Park Hae-soo as Cho Sang-woo, Jung-jae Lee as Seong Gi-hun and HoYeon Jung as Sae-byeok. PHOTO | YOUNGKYU| NETFLIX

The second season of the gripping South Korean TV series, Squid Game, which streams on Netflix, is set to be released.

While announcing the news, the writer, director and producer of Squid Game, Hwang Dong-Hyuk said: “Go-hun returns, the Front Man returns, the man in the suit ddakji might be back and you will also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su.”

Dong-Hyuk said it took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year, becoming the most popular Netflix series ever.

The South Korean show is a fictional drama in which contestants, who are desperately in need of money, play deadly children’s games to win cash.

Having been initially produced in the Korean language, Squid Game gained popularity upon its debut with more than 100 million views across the globe.

However, its reception to the Kenyan market elicited concerns from parents and caregivers with some saying children were emulating some of the scenes in real-life settings at home and in school.

This is despite the fact that Netflix rated the series 18 year and above on account of the graphic and violent nature of the content.

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) also advised parents not to allow their children to watch the film.

“Squid Game is rated 18 and is intended for mature audiences. Despite the childhood game references in the series, it is not meant for viewing by children,” KFCB CEO Christopher Wambua said.