Concentrate on retirement, Ruto tells Uhuru

Deputy President William Ruto addresses a Kenya Kwanza campaign rally in Karatina town on May 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Deputy President William Ruto has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of interfering with the August 9 2022 polls and asked him to instead concentrate on retirement.

Speaking at a charged political rally at his Kericho backyard the weekend, the DP, without providing proof, suggested the outgoing Head of State was behind what he described as intimidation of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials.

IEBC officials led by chair Wafula Chebukati have recently been involved in a war of words with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The stand-off commenced when the DCI arrested three Venezuelan nationals accused of being in possession of election materials in their personal wares.

“You (Uhuru) have two weeks as the President of Kenya and it is your constitutional duty to ensure we have a free and fair election. Please, don’t allow security agencies to intimidate the IEBC,” said Ruto.

Ruto also accuses President Kenyatta of conflict of interest in his role as Azimio chairman.

Not done, the DP further accused DCI boss George Kinoti of illegally arresting the Venezuelan nationals who are accused of being in the country illegally.

IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati has insisted the arrested trio are technology experts.

“He runs to publish cases in newspapers and drafts long letters on social media platforms. Kindly, spare us the time and leave matters to IEBC. You have no business in IEBC. You have failed as the DCI, we do not want you to fail our elections,” said Ruto.

On Thursday, the three foreigners identified as; Mr Jose Gregorio Camarco, Mr Joel Gustavo and Mr Salvador Javier were arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The first to be arrested was Mr Joel Gustavo whose luggage was reportedly found with undelcared election materials.

Moments later the other two who had arrived in the country on an earlier date went to ask about his whereabouts and they were also nabbed.