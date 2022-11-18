Confusion as Eric Omondi’s photo included among Museveni’s political prisoners





There was confusion in Uganda on November 17, 2022, after Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi’s photo made it into a collection of photos of Uganda President Yoweri Museveni’s political prisoners.

In the conversation began by Bobi Wine, a former Parliamentarian and presidential aspirant, using the #M7NovMassacreUg and #BringBackOurPeople, Wine, born Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, posted photos of missing persons as he claimed they had been abducted for opposing President Museveni in one way or another.

“We’re in Kenya at the Uganda Human Rights Conference to demand justice for the 100+ people shot dead on dictoator M7’s orders during presidential campaigns between 18&20 November, 2020. Thanks Kenya National Commission on Human Rights for standing with is when our own Commission can’t,” said Bobi Wine in his social media update.

Also read: I have never been dumped! Tanasha Donna brags about leaving Diamond

He then began posting pictures of some missing people as he called for their whereabouts to be publicly made known. One of the missing persons was Mr Kirya Peter, a man who went missing in 2020 at the age of 20.

“WHERE IS HE? For now, I’ll conclude with Kirya Peter who was 28 at the time of abduction in 2020, Kyebando. He left a 5-year-old. I hope these stories give perspective to our struggle for freedom and democracy. We must soldier till Uganda is free from the madness. #BringBackOurPeople,” posted Bobi Wine.

The confusion began when Sharon Kyomugisha, a news anchor and reporter with UBC TV Uganda, posted a flier with a photo of Kenya’s comedian Eric Omondi but the name of Mr Kirya Peter appeared above the photo. The profile information beneath Eric’s photo was of a missing teacher from Masindi.

Also read: Just another day as Anerlisa Muigai steps out in top, shoes worth hundreds of thousands

“He was a Head Teacher in Masinfi but when the District Internal Security Officer came with Museveni’s posters to pin them on school buildings, he told him the school doesn’t engage in partisan politics. The DISO told him he would face consequences. On Feb 12, 2021, he was picked up. #BringBackOurPeople,” read the information on the flier.

In her caption, Ms. Kyomugisha said she had been looking at photos of the missing persons during the prayer session held for the deceased and missing persons at the NUP offices when she noticed that one person resembled Eric Omondi.

“I asked and was informed it was Kirya Peter. And when I googled it, it was Eric Omondi. So who is Kirya Peter, National Unity Platform Uganda?” queried the journalist.

Ms Kyomugisha was accused by a section of Ugandans on Twitter for altering the photo to create controversy and get likes but she defended herself saying that her issue was the use of Eric Omondi’s photo to represent Kirya Peter.

Also read: Exclusive: Majirani – I was a victim of sodomy while in prison

Others, however, demanded the NUP party explain themselves over the confusion occasioned by the use of Eric Omondi’s photo and apologise to Kirya Peter’s family and Ugandans at large.

The NUP Party had been marking the 2nd anniversary of the November 2020 killings in which they said 54 Ugandans had been killed on the streets of Kampala, and scores more in different parts of the country.

“On several occasions, we have risen in the Ugandan Parliament to demand accountability of our supporters who were abducted by the state during the general elections, but in vain. The govt. has on some occasions admitted that some of our supporters were under their custody and indeed some were released albeit in bad shape, maimed with multiple wounds and in immense pain owing to the torturous treatment they were subjected to by the state while in detention,” read a statement from the NUP on November 18, 2022.

The party demanded justice for those killed and all the political prisoners.

Also, read our top stories today:

5 Kenyan politicians making waves on TikTok

Police officer, civilian fight inside police station over debt

Prolific players who will miss 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar

Hustler Fund: You will only be allowed a loan of Sh500 to Sh50,000