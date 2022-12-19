Congrats! It’s baby number 2 for Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo





Controversial socialite Vera Sidika and her husband, singer Brown Mauzo, are expecting their second child.

The couple took to social media on December 19, 2022, to individually break the news to their followers after weeks of speculation that she was pregnant.

“Sweethearts, Asia’s sibling is on the way!!!🎊💃🏼God had plans for our little family to grow bigger imagine we discovered at 4 & half months ☺️ just when I was about to go for my breast enlargement surgery 😂 I had to cancel my trip & embrace our little miracle 😍🎊I’ve learnt that Being pregnant means everyday is another day closer to meeting the other love of our life. Thanks to hubby @brownmauzo254 for this blessing & shooting babies every year 😂🤣 today, we’re officially 7 months pregnant 🤰 Super happy that Asia gets a sibling she’ll grow with. BFFs loading,” Sidika posted on Instagram.

She made the announcement with photos from a photo shoot in which she donned a maroon sheer drape with a neckline made of gold feathers and a matching head gear. Her made up face, however, completely changed the appearance of her face, making it look like she was an entirely different woman.

“What a blessing!!! Baby no. 2 is on the way 🤰❤️As we approach another milestone in our marriage, all I want to say is thank you for being the best wife and mother. You are a gift from the universe, and I am so lucky to have you in my life. I love you my wife @queenveebosset,” Brown Mauzo also posted on his Instagram account.

The congratulatory messages were quick to pour in:

“Akiau, congratulations. You know how to keep secrets. Continue surprising us Mama Asia,” said Pascarlian.

“Congratulations Mama. Now I know we are going to have a valentines baby. Knowing you and how precious dates and months are you you, lazima huyu ni valentines,” added Tashie Budz.

“Congratulations my love. I hope its baby Australia, a cute boy for us. Anyway, I suspected. Daah, and you told us when Asia will be 1 year there will be another mini…so happy,” added Official Roymodel Kenya.

Sidika and Mauzo welcomed their first child, Asia Brown, in October 2021 to much pomp and circumstance. It remains to be seen what antics the couple will be up to in anticipation of this unborn baby.

