Congratulations: Betty Bayo’s latest photo sparks pregnancy rumour





Pastor Kanyari’s ex-wife Betty Bayo is allegedly expecting her third child.

Although she has not made it official, gossip pundits congratulated the gospel star who was snapped in recent photos seated with her hands covering her protruding baby bump.

Her fans also noticed that she had added some weight.

In another photo, Betty was with her bae, Tash, said, “God has been amazing.”

Betty Bayo took photos with her lover Tash – real name Hiram Gitau – and shared them on her Facebook page after visiting ailing social media influencer Karangu Muraya.

Betty filtered most of the comments where fans commented about her pregnancy.

A few weeks ago, Bayo responded to a fan who pressured her to get more children since she is in a new relationship.

Betty has two children from her previous marriage with pastor Kanyari, a daughter and a son.

The 11th Hour hitmaker shared a cute message praising her hubby for bringing so much happiness into her life.

“When you meet with someone with real love, have peace of mind, even drinking water can make you gain weight😂😍,” she said.

The post triggered a fan, identified as terikichesiyna, to ask Betty about exploding her family.

The fan said, “Give us more children, please.”

Responding to the comment, Betty said, “@terikichesiyna, God is the giver of kids.”

The celeb couple got engaged back in November 2020, and she threw a lavish bash to celebrate her newfound love.

She described her man as her “answered prayer”.

”Finally.. it has been two years since we met each other and became good friends, which led thereafter no one can explain. I had to take the time to get to know you better. What really inspired me was how you feared God, and respected me, and the love you showed towards the kids and me. I know your past won’t surprise me, at least I know all your exes.”

She added, “You are my answered prayer… my LOVE, I know you are not perfect and that makes the two of us love.”

Betty Bayo showed off her fiance to the world in 2021 and later wed him in a colourful traditional ceremony in December of that year.

