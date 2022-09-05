Congratulations pour in as William Ruto is declared duly elected by the Supreme Court 

Deputy President William Ruto gives a thumbs up after casting his vote at Kosachei Primary School Polling Station in Turbo Constituency, Uasin Gishu County on August 09, 2022. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

Deputy President William Ruto gives a thumbs up after casting his vote at Kosachei Primary School Polling Station in Turbo Constituency, Uasin Gishu County on August 09, 2022. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA





Kenyans on Tuesday took to social media to congratulate President-Elect William Ruto after the Supreme Court of Kenya, upheld his win following a presidential election petition by Mr Raila Odinga.

In a judgement read by Chief Justice Martha Koome, the seven-judge bench unanimously ruled that the August 9 presidential election was conducted in line with the country’s constitution.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati had, on August 15, 2022, declared that Dr Ruto, the Kenya Kwanza flagbearer had won the election with 7,176, 141 votes, which is 50.49 per cent of the total votes cast beating Raila, his Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya rival who garnered 6, 942, 930 votes (48.85 per cent).

The judgment by Chief Justice Martha Koome, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, and judges Mohamed Ibrahim, Smokin Wanjala, Njoki Ndungu, Isaac Lenaola, and William Ouko was determined based on nine issues.

While delivering the abridged version of the judgement, Chief Justice Martha Koome said the petitioners failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that there was electoral malfeasance to warrant annulment.

“It is our finding that the declared President-Elect attained 50 per cent +1 of all the votes cast under article 138.4 of the constitution,” she ruled.

The apex court also dismissed all of the nine petitions that had been presented before it to show the need to annul the election of President-Elect Ruto.

According to the Constitution, President-Elect Ruto is set to be sworn in next week Tuesday.

“The President-elect shall be sworn in on the first Tuesday following the fourteenth day after the date of the declaration of the result of the presidential election if no petition has been filed under Article 140; or The seventh day following the date on which the court renders a decision declaring the election to be valid if any petition has been filed under Article 140.”

Here is what Kenyans had to say.

The court has spoken. I respect but disagree with the findings . — Martha Karua SC (@MarthaKarua) September 5, 2022

With an OPEN heart, I take this moment to send heartfelt CONGRATULATORY message to President-Elect Dr William Ruto, the 5th PRESIDENT of Kenya. I hereby affirm to you that I will fully support you as my President! You will be our President! Magnus es dux. Deus te ducet! — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) September 5, 2022

Congratulations H. E. Dr. William Samoi Ruto The 5th President of the republic of 🇰🇪 God bless 🇰🇪 — Hon. William Kabogo (@honkabogo) September 5, 2022

Dear William Samoei Ruto, congratulations on being our 5th President. As a lawful citizen, I hereby pledge my allegiance & loyalty to your Presidency. Dear Raila Amolo Odinga, since 2005, I gave you all my total & absolute support. You are the President Kenya will forever miss. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) September 5, 2022

