Content creator Eve Mungai trolled for ‘indecent’ outfit





YouTube content creator Mungai Eve has had a rather rough encounter with her fans after she appeared on camera in an outfit that did not quite please her loyal followers.

The content creator ran into trouble with her fans after uploading a video of an interview with TikToker Kevin Kinuthia on her YouTube channel.

Many of her fans, whose attention shifted from the interview to her choice of attire, were roasted her for dressing indecently, with some even claiming that she is seeking to attract the wrong kind of attention.

In the video, Eve is seen dressed in an overly ragged jeans that shows quite a lot of skin, leaving very little to the imagination.

Following the social media uproar, the video was edited to blur out Eve’s exposed thighs. This, however, according to some of her fans only made it obvious that she was not comfortable in what she had worn.

Here are some of the comments shared on the video;

“Dignity is simple virtue and very easy to cultivate. Just saying,” said WorldWide Inspiration.

“Guys let’s extend grace to Mungai Eve. I don’t think she meant any harm with her dress code. She just made the wrong choice like we all sometimes do in our lives. She’s human and will make mistakes. Cha muhimu ni she has listened to her followers and even edited the video,” Pauline Githuka said.

“A polite piece of advice dear Eve, the trouser is stunning, however, not fit for the occasion dressed on. Don’t go gaga on your genuine supporters for you have a space in their hearts that’s why they will give you genuine peace of mind!” commented Fridah Kiage.

“That trouser Eve it’s a no no no remember you are inspiring so many youths, they look up to you… yaani wewe ni kioo cha jamii… u can be descent n still slay,” Get Inspired Feel motivated wrote.

“Eve my little sister… uko poa but pesa isifanye uende uchii… dress nicely we will still follow,” Georgina aka Shiku Mungai said.

“Eve. Decency matters,” Rose Chepchumba wrote.