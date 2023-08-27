Content creator Mkenya Isaak on banking Sh 608k for car after social media campaign





It started out as a dream.

He yearned to own a vehicle to make his content creation and movement to gigs across the country easier and more comfortable from his base in Kitale. Following discussions with his online fans, Mkenya Isaak 7Million, born Isaac Sichei, embarked on raising Sh 600,000 via social media campaigns among his fans. It took him one month and on Friday, August 25, 2023, he announced the end of the campaign after he managed to raise Sh 608, 312.

Following the closure of the exclusively social media campaign, Nairobi News had a conversation with Mr Sichei and he expressed unfounded joy and gratitude to his fans and followers who stood with him in achieving this personal dream.

“I am a clean content creator and I had so many challenges in production and going for gigs here and there including Nairobi so I thought it wise to turn to my fans, consulted them decided to ask them to support me in raising funds to buy a car. They asked me for a budget and I told them I wanted to raise Sh 400,000 but they said no, that it was too small an amount and they suggested we work with a budget of Sh 600,000,” began Mr Sichei.

The consultations and the entire money-raising campaign strictly took place on his social media pages and for one month, he went live for hours each day to interact and engage with his followers in this endeavor. He also revealed that it had not been a walk in the park going live every day to mobilize his fans to fund his dream but was thankful for his wife, who he likes introducing as ‘Mkee wa ndoa’ who supplied him with copious amounts of tea during the evening live sessions as well as encouraging him to keep going.

His efforts were not without haters. To deal with them, Mr Sichei opted to ignore them and keep his eyes on the prize as the amounts raised ballooned each day.

On the flip side, as the monies continued rolling in, his fans, neighbors, friends, and family also watched as he tagged at people’s hearts and got them to contribute to his campaign. Some of them, according to Mr Sichei, began bombarding him with messages and requests for financial assistance- some told him their houses had been locked while others sought him out to clear their fees among other challenges.

However, he told them he was not in a position to help them because he had informed his fans of what his intentions were and they expected him to purchase the car he was fundraising to buy. He was of the opinion that because he too had a problem and he had thought of a way to seek help, others should also find creative and genuine ways to seek financial help from people.

As he turned down these requests, he decided to make plans to further grow and use his brand as Mkenya Isaak 7Million to establish an organization that would raise funds to help the needy in society. The inspiration behind fundraising for other people also stemmed from a previous social media campaign where he also mobilized Kenyans to raise over Sh 100,000 for him to buy camera equipment and accessories to improve his clean content production.

With the Sh 608,000, he now intends to buy a Toyota brand vehicle, preferably one that can operate off-road to allow him to move easily to gigs in areas that are off the beaten path.

“May God bless you all and may you never fear or be ashamed of asking for help because no one has ever had enough. My fans decided to celebrate and help me when am still alive and in fact healthy. My fans didn’t wait for sickness or death for them to come through, they just did it now. Brand Mkenya Isaak 7Million promises