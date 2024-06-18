Content creator Murugi Munyi arrested during protest against Finance Bill





Social media content creator Murugi Munyi was among those arrested while participating in a protest in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) on Tuesday.

Munyi joined fellow Kenyans in demonstrating against the proposed 2024 Finance Bill, which has sparked widespread public opposition.

During the protest, Munyi shared videos and photos from inside a police car, documenting her harrowing experience.

In one of the videos, she described the chaotic scene leading to her arrest.

“We were running. I fell. My cousin came to pick me up. A tear gas canister exploded right next to us. I couldn’t breathe, so I couldn’t run. Before I knew it, a policeman was manhandling me. Now we are at the back of a police van with a man who wasn’t even protesting. He was just entering his car,” Munyi recounted.

She further informed her followers that she had been taken to Central Police Station.

“Msijali(Don’t worry), I have alerted Munyi, he will come bail us out. We feel no fear for we know we will be counted on the right side of history,” she added.

Meanwhile, renowned activist Boniface Mwangi said his car was impounded, and its number plates were removed.

Boniface shared on his social media pages:

“The police officers from Kilimani have arrested everyone in my car. They have also taken our T-shirts, and placards. All the arrested people have been taken to Kilimani Police Station. They have stolen the front number plates of my car, and impounded the car too. The police thought l was in the boot of my car but l wasn’t.”

The arrests come amid growing tension and opposition on the proposed Finance Bill, which if approved, will increase the cost of living and exacerbate economic hardships.

The bill has been a flashpoint for protests, drawing participants from various walks of life, including high-profile figures, celebrities like Murugi Munyi, Carey Priscilla, Boniface Mwangi, Jackie Matubia among others.

The Kenya Kwanza Government has this morning abandoned several contentious tax proposals from the Finance Bill 2024.

This decision followed a parliamentary group meeting convened by President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

National Assembly Finance Committee Chair Kuria Kimani emphasized the government’s commitment to protecting Kenyans from the rising cost of living.

“After robust public opposition, it became clear that some of the proposed taxes would significantly burden the populace. We have taken decisive action to address these concerns,” Kimani stated.

Key proposals that have been dropped include: