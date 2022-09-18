Content creator Shikie celebrates third wedding anniversary





Content creator Shikie real name Mitchelle Wanjiku and her trainer hubby are celebrating their third marriage anniversary despite living together for more than a decade.

Sharing their memories over the years, he posted a series of photos on his Instagram feed of the old and new showing their glow up together.

The gym instructor went on to caption the post with a heartwarming message to his wife Shikie which read;

“12 years together, 3 of which we’ve been married. I couldn’t ask for anyone else to do this with ❤️Happy anniversary 🥂.”

The post was followed by congratulatory messages from their close friends and family, some of whom are in the limelight including media personality Anita Nderu, actress Sara Hassan, producer Makena Njeri, singer Fena Gitu, and influencer Just Ivy Africa.

The couple got married in 2019 in a colorful Ankara-themed wedding, and have been blessed with two adorable little baby girls named Tshazi Simani and Baby S.

Shikie, as she is popularly known by her fans is a quarter part of the popular girl group ‘Over 25’ together with her friends Ivy Mugo, Julia Gaitho, and Lorna Muchemi. They are known to consistently churn content on YouTube.

What started as a passion project between four friends turned into a brand that celebrates and educates African women.

On Over 25, the ladies break down different and controversial topics such as sex, money, marriage, motherhood, and other topics that have been regarded as taboo.

Over the years, their honesty, friendship, and authenticity have kept their fans glued to their YouTube channel week after week. The all-girl squad are fun and unapologetic together but they equally shine individually.

In other news, last year, Shiv opened up to his fans about his mental health having said that he battled self-doubt and imposter syndrome. This he shared as he got candid with his fans on Instagram where he revealed battling depression, which at the time barred him from engaging in his regular workout routine.

“Only a few of you may know this but the past 6 months have been some of the toughest I have ever had in a mental and emotional capacity. I have gone through all of it! Self-doubt, imposter syndrome, depression…you name it. I even took a 5-week break from working out (longest to date in 8 years),” Shiv wrote.

