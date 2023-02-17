Content creators urged to shift to digital space





The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has urged content creators to curate innovative products to meet changing consumer trends.

The council’s Chief Executive Officer, David Omwoyo said content creators must embrace the dynamics in the market to reach a wide audience.

MCK, through its Twitter handle, said the digital space is where the a majority of Kenyans get their content.

“Our latest State of the Media Report indicates a drastic switch to digital platforms. Content producers have no option but to confront this reality,” said Omwoyo.

According to various reports, there were 11 million social media users in Kenya in January 2021. The report also shows that the number of social media users in Kenya increased by 2.2 million between 2020 and 2021.

The number of social media users in Kenya was equivalent to 20.2 per cent of the total population in January 2021.

However, it is believed that the numbers increased in 2022 because of the internet penetration rate which stood at 42 per cent of the total population at the beginning of the year.

Globally, YouTube alone has 2.1 billion monthly active users, with the projected number of users increasing each year. In terms of daily active users, YouTube has approximately 122 million users per day.

On the other hand, there are approximately two billion people accessing Facebook every day, either through the main app or Facebook Messenger or website.

Various media stations are also now embracing change with the majority now shifting to the digital space.

