Controversial Kenyan artist opens up on almost ending his life





Upcoming Kenyan artist Vincent Mboya has opened up about how he almost committed suicide after he was mistreated by celebrities.

Talking to Nicholas Kioko, the singer commonly known as 18K guy said how he was treated by some celebrities left him feeling embarrassed and depressed to a point of trying to end his life.

“I had reached a point in my life it was just hell on earth. I had even deleted my first Instagram account before opening my current one. Everywhere I opened on social media was just hate. Even my relatives. I don’t have friends,”

Last year, Mboya was involved in an online brawl with famed comedian Jalang’o over KSh 18,000 that the latter had given out to help clear the singer’s rent arrears.

Mboya had reached out to Jalang’o and requested assistance as he risked being kicked out of his house due to rent arrears of three months.

Mboya has also been bashed after he crashed an interview of some celebrities at Parliament when they had visited Eric Omondi, who had locked himself up in a glass box outside Parliament to compel MPs to pass a bill supporting local music.