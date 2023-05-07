Controversial Ugandan blogger Ibrahim Tusubira fatally shot in Kampala

Ugandan blogger Ibrahim Tusubira, popularly known as Isma Olaxess or Jajja Iculi. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ugandan blogger Ibrahim Tusubira, popularly known as Isma Olaxess or Jajja Iculi. PHOTO: COURTESY





Renowned Ugandan blogger Ibrahim Tusubira, popularly known as Isma Olaxess or Jajja Iculi, was fatally shot in Kyanja, a suburb of Kampala, on May 6, 2023.

He was known for his controversial comments and videos against politicians on social media.

President Yoweri Museveni’s on Muhoozi Kainerugaba and Parliament Speaker Rebecca Kadaga were among those who sent their condolences.

I am very saddened to hear about the brutal killing of our compatriot Ibrahim Tusubira, aka Isma Olaxes.He was an outspoken and fearless commentator on national issues. I urge all law enforcement agencies to quickly find those behind his murder and bring them to justice. RIP Isma pic.twitter.com/DTSxiHblF4 — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) May 7, 2023

The incident occurred days after the shocking death of Minister Charles Okello Engola, who is reported to have been shot dead by his bodyguard.

Tusubira, the Uganda Bloggers Association chairperson, was attacked in his car by unknown assailants near his home.

Images on social media showed his body covered in blood, wearing a Lakers jersey and a subha around his neck.

A statement on his Facebook page confirmed his death, expressing grief and promising further information.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, confirmed the shooting and stated that detectives at Kira Road division police station were investigating the attack.

“The Territorial Police at Kira Road is actively investigating a tragic shooting incident that occurred today at approximately 9:20 PM in Kyanja Central Zone,” said Owoyesigyire.

He added that task teams had been dispatched to gather evidence and investigate the crime.

Preliminary reports suggest an unidentified gunman with an SMG rifle opened fire on Tusubira’s vehicle.

Tusubira was seated in the passenger seat at the time of the attack. In response to public concerns, Owoyesigyire urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with the authorities as they work to resolve the case swiftly.

An eyewitness described hearing three gunshots near Tusubira’s house, followed by people running and shouting outside. The witness expressed concern for their safety, given the recent shooting of Minister Charles Okello Engola in the same area.

“We really need Government support. They should provide us with enough security because we now don’t feel safe at all,” the witness said.

As the investigation continues, the community mourns the loss of a prominent blogger and advocates for free expression.