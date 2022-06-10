Convicted Nakuru Town MP awaits his fate in Sh60 million land fraud case

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Otara Arama at Milimani Law Courts where he and four others were to appear for sentencing in a fraud case involving a parcel of land in Nakuru. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Convicted Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama will know his fate on June 30, 2022 in the Sh60 million land fraud case.

This even after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) urged three High Court judges to permanently bar the legislator from holding any public office following his conviction in the corruption case.

EAC has appealed to Judges David Majanja, Murungi Thande and Enock Chacha Mwita to bar Mr Arama and any other politician with integrity issues from presenting themselves for elections.

“Arama has been convicted in a Sh60 million land fraud case and should not be allowed to contest any elective seat,” the three judges were urged by the ethics and anti-corruption commission (EACC).

The three judges were appointed by Chief Justice Martha Koome to determine whether politicians with integrity issues should be allowed to contest for any elective seat in the August 9, 2022 General Elections and future polls.

When the land graft case against Arama, who is charged alongside Nakuru Lands Registrar John Muiru Mwaura, Daniel Kimori and Kennedy Begi Onkoba came up, it was abruptly put off following the indisposition of another co-accused Charles Onyambu Birundu.

The trial magistrate Victor Wakumille was presented with medical records from Dr Julius Ogeto recommending a five-day bed rest for Mr Birundu.

The magistrate was urged to adjourn the case to enable Birundu recuperate since sentencing of suspects facing criminal cases require their personal attendance.

State prosecutor Joseph Riungu did not oppose the adjournment plea but asked the magistrate to direct the investigating officer to verify the authenticity of the medical records.

Arama, together with his co-accused were charged with committing the offences between August 3, 2015 and August 11, 2015.

The prosecution said the two conspired to defraud Ahmed Muhammad Nisar of his plot in Nakuru municipality.

The two are said to have pretended that they were carrying out a genuine land transfer of plot Nakuru Municipality block 6/95 within Nakuru County to Samuel Otara Arama.

Arama was charged with making a land sale agreement without lawful authority in respect of the plot, the property of Nisar, purporting it to have been signed by Yusuf Mustafa Ratemo.

In another count, Arama was charged with uttering a land sale agreement to EACC investigators purporting to have been signed by Mr Ratemo.

On August 7, 2015, Arama was accused that at the offices of the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development in Nakuru Town, he willfully procured the issuance of certificate of lease and registration of transfer of lease of plot Nakuru Municipality Block 6/95 to himself. The accused are out on a Sh1 million cash bail.

