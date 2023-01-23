Cop arrested for luring minor from police station and defiling her





A police officer has been arrested for the offense of defiling a 16-year-old girl in Embakasi, Nairobi County.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, the officer Mr Patrick Makori was nabbed by his colleagues and put inside the cells at Embakasi Police Station.

“Please be informed that Mr Makori of this command has been placed in custody today January 21, 2023 for the offence of defilement,” the report filed under Occurrence Book (OB) number 54/21/01/2023.

Police say he was arrested at 7:32 pm.

According to the police report, “It all started when the minor went to make a report at Embakasi Police Station in Nairobi County over unpaid salaries.

She was accusing her employer identified as Ms Jackie Pendo who resides in Pipeline, Nairobi County.

While at the station, officers referred her to Kware Police Station, where she reported what had transpired.”

She said that she met the accused who was in uniform at the time and was on duty. The suspect introduced himself and made a promise that he would assist her.

Then, they exchanged numbers and agreed to meet the next day at the station.

She arrived at the station at 2 pm and found Mr Makori was still on duty.

“The officer left his work place and took her to his residence located outside the station. He locked her inside before leaving to his place on duty,” the report read in part.

The officer returned to the house in the evening and defiled her that night.

The following morning, the officer left for work and the minor managed to escape.

She was examined and treated at Nairobi Women’s Hospital. The scene was visited by senior officers who processed it before taking necessary action. Plans to arraign the suspect in court are underway.

