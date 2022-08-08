Copyright boss Mutua defends Diamond’s Kasarani performance





Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) Chief Executive Officer Ezekiel Mutua has challenged Kenyan musicians to ‘improve’ on their music instead of blasting their foreign counterparts for earning more from gigs.

He made the comments on Monday, two days after renowned Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz, born Naseeb Juma, performed for 30 minutes at a political rally in Nairobi for a deal reported to be in the range of Sh10 million.

‘The debate about Diamond or other foreign musicians being invited to perform in Kenya is too much ado about nothing,” said Mutua.

“The debate should be about improving the quality of our music to be more competitive, bring professionalism, and put up structures for marketing our music,” Mutua said.

The outspoken Mutua also implored Kenyans to focus on bringing professionalism and putting up structures as a way of having good music in Kenya.

Diamond’s performance at the political function graced by among others, the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga was meant as a surprise in a last attempt to woo many youthful voters.

Comedian Eric Omondi agrees with Mutua’s sentiments and urged with Kenyan artists to ‘wake up’.