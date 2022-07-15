Corazon and Frankie’s nasty breakup drama continues





The messy breakup between lawyer-cum-socialite Corazon Kwamboka and fitness trainer Frank Kiarie aka Frankie Just Gym It continues to unfold with the two airing their dirty linen in public.

In a series of Instagram stories Kwamboka lamented the emotional torment and disrespect she has been silently enduring following the breakup.

The mother of two also revealed that she was diagnosed with clinical depression and that when she asked Frankie for help, he recommended that she leaves their children under his care while she seeks help.

She also mentioned another woman whom netizens have concluded might be Frankie’s latest partner.

“Women are so used to being traumatized by people around us. I mean where do you draw the line? I am pissed. I have been respectful, tried my best to co-parent and maintain an amicable relationship even with all the disrespect I receive on a daily basis for my kids. My kids need a sane mother. I have been told I did not have postpartum depression, because I was not diagnosed,” Corazon said.

“‘Postpartum kila siku’ were the statements said by a fellow woman. This is while my baby is less than two months. I was diagnosed with clinical depression, I begged for help. I was told ‘leta watoto tulee’ while you get your mental health right. I dusted myself, no one was going to take my kids. I rose like a phoenix, finally I am doing better. I have healed/healing. I have an amazing man. You decide this is the time to torment me, expose me, for what? What do you achieve?” she posed.

Frankie, on the other hand, responded with a cryptic message to his baby mama.

“The further a society drifts from truth the more it will hate those who speak it. I would rather be hated for what I am and stand for than to be loved for what I am not. In order to confront hatred, we must learn to live in love and be able to resist the temptation of showing hate and acting in retaliation. Those who hate you don’t win unless you hate them back. That is when you destroy yourself. Lastly, shout out to all the men that go through it daily with no one to turn to. You are not alone,” Frankie said.

The tiff between the two started after Frankie revealed in an interview that the reason for their breakup was due to Corazon’s daddy issues. Corazon then took to social media and called out Frankie for disclosing a private matter just for clout.