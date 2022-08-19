Corazon Aquino dreaming of lifting Cecafa tournament with Simba Queens





After netting her first goal for Simba Queens, Harambee Starlets midfielder Corazon Aquino is now dreaming of lifting the Cecafa regional qualifiers for the Caf Champions League.

The competition, which is in its second edition, is being staged at Azam Complex Stadium in Tanzania. Kenya’s Vihiga Queens won the inaugural competition on home soil in 2021.

Simba Queens have already secured a semi-final slot in Group B and are scheduled to play Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan from 4pm on Saturday in their last group fixture .

Aquino, 23, who joined the club in June on a two-year deal, netted the first goal in their 2-0 win over She Corporate from Uganda on Wednesday. She is now dreaming of lifting the most prestigious club championship in the continent and has promised to put up a superb performance with his team mates to achieve that dream.

“Having opened my account, there is no turning back. The sky the limit. I’m really anticipating playing on Saturday to get more goals but the main focus is making it to the final and lifting the trophy,” Aquino told Nairobi News.

“I continue to grow well in this team and the partnership with my team mates has been superb. Even though Kenya is not participating in this tournament, winning it with Simba Queens will still be a big milestone for me as a player,” she added.

Kenya’s Vihiga Queens won the tournament in 2021 but are not participating in this year’s edition due to a Fifa Suspension slapped on the country back in February due to government interference.

Simba Queens, under the tutelage of experienced tactician Sebastian Leonard Nkoma, wiped the floor with Garde Republicaine FC from Djibouti by beating them 6-0 in the first match of the group last Sunday.

The final group games are slated for Saturday and Sunday while the semi-finals will be played on Wednesday next week. The finals and the third play off which will be played on Saturday next weekend.

The winner will represent the Cecafa region in the 2022 final which will be played in Morocco in October and November and will be hosted by Moroccan champions AS FAR (Association’s Sports of Forces Armed Royal).