Corazon Kwamboka trolled after dancing in a gym, claps back





Instagram influencer Corazon Kwamboka endured trolling and verbal attacks on October 27, 2022, after posting a video of her dancing in extremely tight and revealing gym clothes at a gym.

“At the gym doing cardio coz the cardio I wanted to do didn’t reply,” Corazon captioned the video.

In it, she danced seductively and turned around to flaunt her infamous assets that have been the subject of gossip sites compared to other big asset-carrying influencers like Vera Sidika, Risper Faith, and Amber Ray.

However cute she thought she was in the video, her critical followers came for her in the comment section.

While many admired that she could keep fit as she was after having two babies in a span of months, others asked her to behave decently or lose weight while some told her just to go back to her baby daddy, Frankie Just Gym It- a fitness influencer and instructor.

“Punguza mwili mamma. Unene sio mzuri,” said Davine Moraa to which Corazon clapped back saying, “ Mama mzee kama wewe uko na negativity aje?”

“So you took cardio to his workplace,” Rara Eisa trolled her in relation to Frankie being a gym rat and the father to her two children after infamously getting together.

“Talk to Frankie directly,” Oga Obinna also trolled Corazon.

“Tangu mreconcile na Frank uku gram hatupumui banae,” added Mkoorea.

“Lol. He’s getting tired of you already? He better answer your calls,” said Tree of life integrated 1.

“Dear Corazon, you are first a loving mother, aunty, professional , intelligent and smart woman. From your outfits, it seems you are fit and healthy. I never want to dog anyone’s hustle on IG but let’s see you in a different light, a professional outfit, gear or dresscode and advertsing something other than the exterior. Everyone is doing that. Be the different one. One day the body will age but the brains will remain. Value the unseen then the seen will be more valuable. Just my 2 cents,” added Anwandek Wafula.

Corazon and Frankie broke up after an infamous whirlwind romance that resulted in the birth of their two children within months of each other. Upon breaking up, Frankie revealed that Corazon had daddy issues and this made their relationship difficult to be in.

The two were accused of getting together after Frankie cheated on his first baby mama, Maureen Waititu, with Corazon and went on to make a public spectacle of the drama between them.

Once, Corazon taunted Maureen’s pain only for Kenyans online to tell her what went around during that difficult time for Maureen came back to bite her (Corazon) in the assets.

However, rumor has it that Frankie and Corazon could have secretly reconciled after recently being photographed while on vacation together in Kisumu City.

