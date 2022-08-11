Could this be why Raila is getting more votes than Ruto in prisons?

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga casts his ballot at Old Kibera Primary School polling station in Kibra on August 9, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga casts his ballot at Old Kibera Primary School polling station in Kibra on August 9, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





As the country awaits the final results of the presidential election with bated breathe, by Thursday midday, Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition candidate Raila Odinga was leading in the number of votes from prisons and correctional facilities in the country.

Mr Odinga had garnered 2,027 votes, which translates to 61.22 per cent of the votes from prisons, while Deputy President William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) had gotten 1,256 votes, representing 37.93 per cent.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), there were a total 7,483 registered voters in these facilities.

But why is Mr Odinga doing well in prisons so far? Did these voters associate themselves with Mr Odinga’s previous life in prison?

The ODM leader faced the toughest phase of his political life during the reign of the late President Daniel arap Moi.

He was detained for almost a decade by Moi’s regime which perceived him as dissident.

One of the most trying moment’s in Mr Odinga’s political life was the period after the attempted coup of 1982. Mr Odinga was arrested and charged with treason on accusation of being among the coup plotters.

Last year, during the meeting with a section of women leaders in the country who were in support of his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta, Mr Odinga revealed how his wife Ida Odinga stepped in and took care of his family while he was taken to the prison.

He said that on several occasions, Mama Ida often used prison guards to sneak in medicine for him.

“Ida is a very strong person. She has gone through hell herself,” Mr Odinga said.

He added that Ida is among a few women who would stand with their husbands when shoves comes to push.

“When you are there in the pulpit saying vows it is easy but when the test comes very few people stand the test.”

The ODM leader is making a fifth stab at the presidency and has the support of the outgoing head of state Uhuru Kenyatta.